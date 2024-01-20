Four military advisers of Iran killed in Israeli strike in Syria's Damascus: IRGC

Tehran [Iran], January 20 : Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has said that four of its "military advisers" have been killed in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Syria's capital, Damascus, Al Jazeera reported.

As per Syrian state media SANA, the attack on Saturday took place in the Mazzeh neighbourhood. It said "Israeli aggression" targeted the building.

A well-informed source told Al Jazeera that the target was an IRGC intelligence unit, adding that a senior IRGC intelligence official in Syria and his assistants were in the building.

The IRGC said an air strike by Israeli fighter jets killed "a number of Syrian forces and four military advisers" without mentioning their names or their titles. Iranian state television called it a "terrorist" attack by Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Israel.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack killed five people in a building where "Iran-aligned leaders" were meeting.

The Syrian Observatory said: "An Israeli missile strike targeted a four-story building, killing five people... and destroying the whole building where Iran-aligned leaders were meeting."

Saturday's strike comes amid widening tensions in the region.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on Iran-linked targets inside government-controlled parts of war-torn Syria in recent years, as per Al Jazeera

Last month, an Israeli air attack on a suburb of Damascus killed Iranian general Sayyed Razi Mousavi, a longtime IRGC adviser in Syria.

