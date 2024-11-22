Four Serbian officials arrested following railway station tragedy

Belgrade, Nov 22 Four Serbian state officials, including former Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Goran Vesic, were arrested over allegations of involvement in a "serious offense against public safety" following a deadly roof collapse at the Novi Sad railway station.

According to a press release published by the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Novi Sad, they will face charges of "causing general danger," Xinhua news agency reported.

Seven other people, including engineers and designers, were also arrested for carrying out "improper and unlawful construction work," the office added.

A total of 15 people lost their lives and two others were critically injured after a roof collapsed at the Novi Sad railway station on November 1.

Serbia's Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade Tomislav Momirovic, who served as Minister of Construction, Transport, and Infrastructure from 2020 to 2022, stepped down on Wednesday.

