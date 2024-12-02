Four terrorists killed, three arrested in Iran

Tehran, Dec 2 The Iranian security and intelligence forces have killed four and arrested three members of a "separatist terrorist team" in an operation in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Monday.

In the operation, the forces of the provincial intelligence department and police and the Quds Base of the Ground Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps killed four armed members of the group, Tasnim quoted Mehdi Shamsabadi, public prosecutor of the provincial capital of Zahedan, as saying, without specifying the date of the operation.

He said that the ringleader of the "terrorist team and two of his accomplices" were arrested, stressing that the "terrorist" team received the blows before being able to carry out any anti-security operation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shamsabadi added that some ammunition and weapons were seized during the operation, noting that the group was created with the "all-out support of certain European states' intelligence services" to undermine security in southeastern Iran.

Bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, Sistan and Baluchestan province has witnessed several "terrorist" attacks on both civilians and security forces in recent years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor