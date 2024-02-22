Four tonnes of aid airdropped into Gaza and 20 medical personnel entered

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 22 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli agency COGAT (Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories: Judea and Samaria and towards the Gaza Strip) reported that overnight it facilitated the airdrop of four tons of humanitarian aid from Britain and Jordan to the Jordanian hospital in Gaza. The aid included medicines, fuel, and food.

COGAT also reported that on Wednesday, February 21, a delegation of 20 doctors and medical staff entered the Gaza Strip in order to bolster medical aid.

Also on Wednesday, 29 foreign nationals exited the Gaza Strip and another 15 foreign nationals were expected to exit on Thursday.

A United Arab Emirates floating hospital is expected to dock at the El-Arish port in the coming days. The floating hospital will treat patients from Gaza.

In addition, the second waterline from the Egyptian side of Rafah to the Gazan side of Rafah was successfully connected. This is a project done by the United Arab Emirates and is expected to supply water to residents of the southern part of Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor