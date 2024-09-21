Fourth edition of Dubai metro music festival kicks off

Dubai [UAE], September 21 (ANI/WAM): The fourth edition of the Dubai Metro Music Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has officially launched today.

The festival, which transforms the Dubai Metro into a vibrant stage for musical excellence, captivated audiences with a series of enchanting performances that set the tone for an extraordinary event.

The festival's opening day featured a diverse lineup of musicians, whose distinctive performances transformed metro stations across the city into vibrant cultural venues. From soulful melodies to energetic beats, the performances resonated with both daily commuters and festival-goers, turning routine journeys into unforgettable musical experiences.

This year's festival, which runs from 21st to 27th September, brings together some of the most innovative musicians from the UAE and across the globe. Metro stations including The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, BurJuman, Union, and DMCC are set to come alive with daily performances from 5.00 pm to 10.00 pm, offering commuters an extraordinary experience as their daily routines are enhanced by captivating live music.

With 20 talented musicians performing across a range of instruments and genres, the festival offers a unique opportunity for passengers to enjoy an eclectic mix of sounds. From string and percussion to wind instruments and even creations made from everyday objects, the festival's diverse lineup promises something special for every listener, even within the metro compartments.

This year's festival continues to build on its reputation as a dynamic cultural celebration, reflecting Dubai's commitment to fostering creativity and providing exceptional experiences for its residents and visitors.

Attendees were treated to a blend of genres and styles, showcasing the rich array of musical talent from around the world. The festival's lively atmosphere and the enthusiastic participation of the audience underscored its status as a highlight in Dubai's cultural calendar.

As the festival unfolds, attendees can expect a continuous stream of diverse musical performances that will bring an extra spark to their commute. With performances rotating across the five metro stations, each day offers a fresh and exciting experience for everyone involved. (ANI/WAM)

