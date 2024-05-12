Fourth round of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup 2024 to begin June 1 in France

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 12 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), the competitions for the fourth round of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup 2024 will begin on June 1 at the Equestrian Arena Le Grand Parquet in the French city of Fontainebleau.

This is the first tournament in the series of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup in Europe, in conjunction with the "City of Kings Show" Championship.

The Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup was launched in September last year under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and close follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of EAHS.

The tournament includes ten rounds held in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, and South and North America in coordination with the competent authorities in each country, with valuable cash prizes allocated for the first five winners of each round.

The first leg of the 2024 Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup was held last February in Australia through the 2024 Australasian International Arabian Championship, which took place over two days at Willinga Park in the Bawley Point area.

The second leg of the tournament was held in Manama, Bahrain, from March 14 to 16.

The third leg of the tournament, which was held in conjunction with the Breeders World Cup, was held last March in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States. (ANI/WAM)

