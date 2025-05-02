Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks postponed due to 'logistical' issues

Tehran [Iran], May 2 : Iran, Oman, and the US on Friday decided to postpone the fourth round of nuclear talks due to logistical and technical reasons, said Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi.

Together with Omani and U.S. interlocutors, we have decided to postpone the 4th round of talks for logistical and technical reasons. On Iran's part, there is no change in our determination to secure a negotiated solution. In fact, we are more determined than ever to achieve a… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 1, 2025

In a post on X, Araghchi emphasised Iran's commitment to achieving a just and balanced deal, stating, "On Iran's part, there is no change in our determination to secure a negotiated solution."

"In fact, we are more determined than ever to achieve a just and balanced deal, guaranteeing an end to sanctions, and creating confidence that Iran's nuclear program will forever remain peaceful while ensuring that Iranian rights are fully respected," he added.

Earlier in April, US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff held talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Muscat to resolve differences "through dialogue and diplomacy."

As per the statement, Steve Witkoff was accompanied by America's Ambassador to Oman, Ana Escrogima. The talks between the American side and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were held in Muscat and hosted by Omani Foreign Minister Said Badr.

The statement called the discussions "positive and constructive," with the US expressing gratitude to Oman for supporting the initiative.

Iran's state news agency, IRNA, citing their foreign ministry, said that top negotiators from Iran and the US had exchanged the viewpoints of their respective governments with regards to the Iranian nuclear programme and the removal of sanctions on Iran via Oman's Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi,

IRNA noted that the talks, which took place on April 13, the first in years, came after Trump wrote to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, requesting that negotiations be opened into a deal between Tehran and Washington.

IRNA further added that Iran said it was giving diplomacy a "genuine chance" if the American side demonstrates resolve and goodwill. It viewed the preliminary talks on Saturday as an opportunity to ascertain whether the United States was serious about diplomacy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor