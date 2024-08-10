France condemns Israel's strike on school in Gaza

Paris [France], August 10 (ANI/WAM): France today expressed its strong condemnation of the Israeli strike on a school in Gaza, leaving several people dead and injured.

In a statement carried by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France said that, over the course of several weeks, school buildings have been repeatedly targeted, leaving an intolerable number of civilian victims, affirming that Israel must respect international humanitarian law. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor