France: Farmers storm Paris with tractors to protest against EU-Mercosur FTA

Paris, Jan 8 Farmers in France on Thursday stormed into central Paris with around 100 tractors to protest the European Union's intention to sign the Mercosur Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with South American nations. The protesters bypassed police blockades to reach prominent sites like the Eiffel Tower.

The French Interior Ministry said about 20 tractors reached the city centre in Paris, with some parking them near the Arc de Triomphe and others protesting in front of the Eiffel Tower, Euro News reported. The ministry stated that the protesters "bypassed and forced their way" through police barriers while majority of tractors were stopped at major traffic arteries marking the city's limits.

Following the protests, the A13 motorway was shut in the direction of Paris from 5:53 am (local time). The protest was organised by the Rural Coordination union to pressurise French government, as it opposes the trade deal with Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia. French farmers stated the agreement would cause damage to their livelihoods.

Farmers are also irked over government's sanitary measures to control lumpy skin disease in cattle. According to the Gironde prefecture, around 40 farm vehicles blocked access to the DPA oil depot in Bassens on Wednesday from 10 pm (local time).

Euro News reported that recently, the EU renewed internal negotiations over the trade agreement, with speculation that a trade deal could be signed in Paraguay next week. On Wednesday, French Agriculture Minister Annie Genevard reiterated France's opposition to the agreement, stressing that the pact threatens chicken, beef, sugar, ethanol and honey production.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday that an EU trade deal with Mercosur would bring "enormous benefits." He welcomed EU's new measures to support farmers as EU agriculture ministers held crunch talks before a vote on the agreement expected later this week, France 24 reported.

In a statement, Tajani said, "Italy has never changed its position." He stated that Italy has backed the conclusion of the deal, stressing the need to consider the legitimate concerns of the agricultural sectors so that markets are opened with appropriate safeguards for the benefit of the most exposed production sectors.

