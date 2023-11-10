France prioritizes India for global nation-branding campaign

New Delhi [India], November 10 : The French government has selected India as one of the five nations as a priority for its global nation-branding campaign on the theme "Make It Iconic. Choose France." The campaign aims to showcase the inventiveness and daring at the heart of the French spirit and to invite talents, friends and partners across the world to "make it iconic" with France.

In a statement, the French Embassy in India stated, "The French government has launched a global nation-branding campaign on the theme "Make It Iconic. Choose France". It aims to showcase the inventiveness and daring at the heart of the French spirit, and to invite talents, friends and partners across the world to "make it iconic" with France, whether it be in the fields of business, innovation, education, culture or science."

The French Embassy in India noted that the decision comes in a year marking the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France. The campaign's ambassadors include footballer Kylian Mbappe, astronaut Thomas Pesquet, designer Philippe Starck and world-renowned chef Mory Sacko.

French Embassy in India stated, "India is one of the five countries selected by France as a priority for this campaign, reflecting the importance of India for the French government. This decision also comes in a year marking the 25th anniversary of the France-India strategic partnership. The "Make It Iconic" campaign is deployed all across India: French official buildings in various cities, the digital space, the media, and major airports."

The campaign will highlight three key messages, including "France is a land of innovation that has already welcomed Indian investors and seeks to attract more Indian companies and talents." According to the statement, France has made a long-term decision to invest massively in opportunities for Indian youth, particularly students. The third message is that "France is a country of creativity, where Indian tourists, artists, and creators can bring their ideas and dreams to fruition."

According to the statement, France is the top European destination for foreign investments and is renowned for its investor-friendly business environment, world-class infrastructure, talented workforce, and excellence in both traditional know-how and cutting-edge digital and scientific innovations.

In the statement, the French Embassy in India stated that France is already the top third European destination for Indian investors. It further said that French companies have been investigating 'Make in India' for decades. According to the statement, more than 600 French companies operate in India and have employed more than 400,000 people.

French Embassy in India stated, "In many strategic and cutting-edge sectors, there is strong potential for closer Indo-French business partnerships and building joint ecosystems, in keeping with our two countries' vision for human-centric innovation."

It recalled French President Emmanuel Macron's statement that France wants to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030. French Embassy in India said that France is also expanding opportunities for Indian youth to engage with the French language and culture here in India. "French For All" programmes are being conducted in government schools in Delhi and Telangana.

In the statement, the French Embassy in India said, "To this end, France is rolling out the red carpet for Indian students: expanded Campus France resources in India to guide students every step of the way; creation of international classes in France for smooth integration in the French academic system; grant of 5-year validity short-stay visas for Indian alumni, and more."

It called France a country of creativity, where Indian tourists, artists, and creators can bring their ideas and dreams to fruition.

In the statement, the French Embassy in India said, "Under "Partnership for the People", a pillar of the France-India Roadmap 2047, France has committed to further expanding avenues for Indian tourists, artists and talents to choose France and forge more links. One such programme is the "Villa Swagatam" initiative, establishing a network of artist residencies in India and France to create a community of Indo-French artists."

