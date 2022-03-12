France ready to host 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova: Interior Minister

France is ready to accept 2,500 Ukrainians who are currently in Moldova, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"The European Commission is coordinating an operation to relocate Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to volunteer countries. At the request of the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron], France declares that 2,500 Ukrainians from Moldova will be accepted on our land," he tweeted overnight Saturday.

Earlier this week, Darmanin said that around 7,500 Ukrainians have entered France since February 24, when Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly stressed that it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

