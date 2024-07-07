France seems to be heading for hung parliament, Left seen to prevail over far-right

Paris, July 7 France's far-right National Rally seems still far from power, being unable to repeat its first-round surge in the second round of the parliamentary elections, as per exit polls on Sunday, while the country is heading for a hung house with the left alliance on top.

However, various exit polls are giving different numbers, the BBC reported.

France Televisions gives the National Rally between 120 and 160 seats - which would indicate a surprise defeat, as it would be placed third.

Two other polls, including France's biggest private channel TF1 and from RTL/M6 suggest that the National Rally has come second. One other projection gives it the biggest number of seats.

As per other reports, the left-wing New Popular Front coalition is projected to get 172-192 seats, the National Rally 132-152 seats, and the centrist coalition of President Emmanuel Macron 150-170 seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor