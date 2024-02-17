France to deliver arms, train Ukraine soldiers in key agreement with Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], February 17 : Amid the ongoing war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new long-term security pact with France, hours after securing a similar deal and aid from Germany, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

According to the report, under the new agreement, France vows to deliver more arms, train soldiers in Ukraine and send up to three billion euros (USD 3.23 billion) in military aid.

The pact is set to run for 10 years and will not only strengthen cooperation in the area of artillery but also help pave the way towards Ukraine's future integration into the European Union and NATO, stated Macron and Zelenskyy.

"Our cooperation yields results in the protection of life in Ukraine and our entire Europe," Zelenskyy said on his social media platforms, shortly before meeting Macron.

Earlier on Friday, the German Ministry of Defence announced that a deal had been signed between Zelenskyy and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Al Jazeera reported.

Al Jazeera reported that the German security pact, which will last for 10 years, commits Germany to supporting Ukraine with military assistance and hitting Russia with sanctions and export controls, and ensuring that Russian assets remain frozen.

Berlin also prepared another immediate support package worth 1.13 billion euros (USD 1.22bn) that is focused on air defence and artillery.

"The document's importance cannot be overestimated. It makes clear that Germany will continue to support an independent Ukraine in its defence against the Russian invasion," Scholz said.

"And if in the future there is another Russian aggression, we have agreed on detailed diplomatic, economic and military support," he added.

In January, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also signed a security accord with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly been stressing the importance of sending more aid to Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported.

On Tuesday, the US Senate passed a USD 61 billion aid bill for Ukraine. But the bill still faces an uncertain fate with several right-wing US Republicans in the House already saying they will block it as the money should be spent on domestic issues, Al Jazeera reported.

On Friday, Biden highlighted that the reported death of Russian anticorruption activist Alexey Navalny brings new urgency to the need for Congress to approve funds for Ukraine to stave off Moscow's invasion.

"The failure to support Ukraine at this critical moment will never be forgotten," Biden said. "And the clock is ticking. This has to happen. We have to help now."

