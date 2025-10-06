France's PM Sebastien Lecornu resigns hours after unveiling cabinet

Paris [France], October 6 : France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stepped down on Monday, just hours after presenting his new cabinet, plunging the country deeper into political turmoil.

Lecornu, who was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron last month and had earlier served as defence minister, unveiled his cabinet late on Sunday. But the line-up, which included only few changes from previous governments, drew sharp criticism from both the opposition and within parliament.

National Rally leader Jordan Bardella reacted to the announcement of his resignation, saying, "There can be no return to stability without a return to the polls and the dissolution of the National Assembly."

The immediate challenge for the new prime minister had been to win parliamentary approval for an austerity budget for next year. France is grappling with record-high public debt, with official data showing the debt-to-GDP ratio as the third highest in the European Union, after Greece and Italy. The figure is now close to double the 60 per cent ceiling allowed under EU rules, France 24 reported.

Both of Lecornu's predecessors, Francois Bayrou and Michel Barnier, were forced out after clashing with lawmakers over the spending plan.

In recent years, Macron's governments have used constitutional provisions to pass three consecutive budgets without a parliamentary vote, a move technically legal but widely condemned by the opposition. Lecornu, however, had promised last week that he would not rely on that route and would instead allow lawmakers to vote on the bill.

The resignation comes as France continues to struggle with political gridlock.

Meanwhile, France's far-right three-time Presidential Candidate Marine Le Pen urged snap parliamentary elections after Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu resigned hours after his cabinet was announced.

"A dissolution (of parliament) is absolutely necessary", said Le Pen as quoted by France 24.

National Rally President Jordan Bardella also called on Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly following the resignation of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

