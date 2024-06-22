Fraunhofer Office India Director Anandi Iyer honoured with Germany's Federal Cross of Merit

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Anandi Iyer, Director of the Fraunhofer Office in India, has been honoured with the Bundesverdienstkreuz (Federal Cross of Merit) by the German government. The recognition celebrates her outstanding contributions to India-Germany ties for more than 25 years, coinciding with 50 years of Indo-German Science and Technology Cooperation.

For over 16 years, Anandi Iyer has been at the helm of the Fraunhofer Office in India, fostering strong ties and partnerships between India and Europe in the fields of science and technology, according to the German Embassy in India press release.

The German Embassy in Delhi stated that her work has significantly advanced collaborative efforts in innovation and applied research in various fields like smart cities, renewable energy, smart manufacturing and digitalization, are a testament to her membership in the Indo-German Expert Group on Digitalization, established by the heads of government of both nations.

Presenting the award, the German Ambassador to India praised her for her work in strengthening the ties between the two nations, according to German Embassy in India press release.

Ackermann stated, "Anandi Iyer's exemplary work has not only strengthened the Indo-German relationship but has also paved the way for significant advancements in technology and innovation between the two countries. Her dedication to empowering women in science and technology is truly inspiring. It is an honour to present her with the Bundesverdienstkreuz, acknowledging her invaluable contributions and relentless spirit."

Germany's highest civilian honour, 'Bundesverdienstkreuz', is a deep appreciation of Anandi Iyer's tireless dedication to fostering international collaboration, innovation, and the empowerment of women in science and technology. This recognition demonstrates her significant impact on the global stage and reaffirms the importance of her contributions to the partnership between India and Europe.

Anandi Iyer has expressed gratitude for being honoured with Germany's highest civilian honour. She expressed her commitment to fostering innovation and supporting women in STEM.

She stated, "I am deeply honoured to receive the 'Bundesverdienstkreuz'. This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the power of international collaboration and the incredible potential we unlock when we work together across borders. I remain committed to fostering innovation and supporting women in STEM, ensuring that our future is inclusive, diverse, and driven by shared knowledge and expertise."

In a post on X, Philipp Ackermann on June 20 stated, "Very special evening for us - great pleasure to award the German Order of Merit to our longstanding colleague and friend @anandiviyer. Thank you for 30 years of dedication and passion to India-Germany relations in science, business and women empowerment!"

Apart from her work at Fraunhofer, Anandi Iyer serves as the Chairperson of the Women in Science and Entrepreneurship Council (WISE) of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). She also co-chairs the Science, Innovation, and Technology Committee at FICCI, where she continues to advocate for the inclusion and advancement of women in STEM fields, according to German Embassy in India press release.

Seeing her expertise and leadership, the Indian government has nominated her as "75 Women in STEAM' on the occasion of the 75th year of Indian Independence and also nominated her as a Core Member of the 'G20 Empower' initiative. She is also the Chair for the G20 Empower Working Group on STEM, contributing to global efforts to enhance women's participation in these critical areas.

