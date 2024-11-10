Free Balochistan Movement condemns Mastung bombing, calls for Balochistan's independence

London [UK], November 10 : The Free Balochistan Movement (FBM) denounced the recent bombing in Mastung, which targeted schoolchildren, calling it a continuation of the Pakistani state's ongoing brutal policies towards the Baloch people. They described the attack as part of a longstanding pattern of state-sponsored oppression.

Notably, the bomb blast that occurred near the Girls' High School in Mastung town of Balochistan on November 1 reportedly killed eight individuals including three children.

In a statement from the FBM's spokesperson, it was highlighted that these policies, a longstanding feature of the Pakistani regime, remain in effect today and are expected to continue in the future, though possibly in different forms, Balochwarna news reported.

The spokesperson emphasised that the Mastung tragedy is not an isolated event but part of a broader, systematic campaign of violence designed to crush the Baloch nation.

"The incident in Mastung is just the latest chapter in the long history of Pakistani state violence against the Baloch people. The occupying Pakistani forces, along with their allies, have been waging an unyielding war against the Baloch nation, and this struggle will persist in various forms in the future," the spokesperson stated.

The FBM advocated for what it sees as the only viable solution to the ongoing atrocities full independence of Balochistan. "The only way to end the suffering of the Baloch people is through the complete liberation of a unified Balochistan, where the Baloch can reclaim their ancestral lands and take control of their own decisions, free from the domination of occupying forces," the statement declared.

Additionally, the statement sharply condemned both the Iranian and Pakistani governments for placing their expansionist goals above the lives and well-being of the Baloch people.

The report further quoted the spokesperson as saying, "Both the Iranian and Pakistani occupiers show no concern for the suffering of the Baloch nation. They are ready to go to any extent to carry on with the genocide of the Baloch people, fully aware that international human rights organizations often prioritize political and economic interests over human rights protection. As a result, both states continue their atrocities and crimes against the Baloch with impunity, without fear of accountability."

In discussing the path forward, the FBM spokesperson urged the Baloch nation to come together for a shared goal, the liberation of Balochistan. "The only way to halt the brutal actions of the occupying forces is for the Baloch people to unite, putting aside personal and factional interests, and work toward building a strong, unified political body that can protect Baloch collective interests and lead the fight for freedom," the FBM statement stated.

The statement also paid tribute to the Baloch martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the cause of freedom. "Thousands of recognised and unrecognized Baloch martyrs have laid down their lives for the liberation of Balochistan. Their sacrifices weigh heavily on our shoulders, and we must strive to uphold their ideals and aspirations. We must stand against the colonial mindset of the Iranian and Pakistani states and pave the way forward in our struggle," the FBM spokesperson emphasised.

The Free Balochistan Movement has announced that on November 13, a series of events will take place across Europe to honour the sacrifices of Baloch martyrs.

These events will also raise awareness about the ongoing human rights violations and the covert, coordinated policies of Pakistan and Iran aimed at further oppressing the Baloch people. "November 13th is a day to pay tribute to all Baloch martyrs and reflect on their sacrifices. It is a day to reaffirm our commitment to the struggle for a free and united Balochistan and to continue our principled efforts until we secure true liberation and control over our national decisions," the statement concluded.

