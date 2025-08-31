Free public transportation for war evacuees extended for another two months

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 31 (ANI/TPS): The government approved today (Sunday) the extension of the benefit of free travel on public transportation for an additional two months until the end of October for evacuees from the localities affected by Operation "Rising Lion." The extension will cover the upcoming three-week Jewish holiday period, which starts on September 22.

The benefit, which was supposed to end at the end of August and was extended for an additional two months, will also apply to residents of the localities who are still defined as evacuees by the Reconstruction Administration as part of the "Iron Swords" war - i.e. people who live near Gaza and the border with Lebanon who were evacuated from their homes for their own safety.

Minister of Transportation and Road Safety, Brigadier General (res.) Miri Regev: "Since the outbreak of the Iron Swords war, we have been by the side of the evacuees at every stage and in every need. Our hearts go out to the families who lost their homes and were forced to move from their place. We are doing everything possible to make it easier for them and give them the feeling that they are not alone.

The extension of the free public transportation benefit is intended to allow evacuees to continue to lead a routine life, to get to work, to school and to service centres at no cost and without restrictions. As the Ministry of Transportation, this is our contribution to families who are going through difficult times. I see this extension as an act of social solidarity and national commitment." (ANI/TPS)

