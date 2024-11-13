'Freedom of expression even for dissenting voices...': US on Awami League workers attacked in Bangladesh

Washington DC [US], November 13 : The United States has expressed concerns over hundreds of workers and supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party being arrested in a major crackdown ahead of their planned protest in Dhaka against the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

The US State Department stressed the importance of freedom of expression in a democracy even by dissenting voices, adding that upholding and protecting these freedoms is necessary to ensure a "true democratic future" for Bangladesh.

In response to a question asked in the briefing room, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said, "Upholding and protecting freedoms for Bangladeshis is necessary to ensure a true democratic future."

"We support the freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association for all, including dissenting and opposition voices. These freedoms and our point of view are essential elements of any democracy. We routinely communicate that support to all our partners, including the ever-interim government of Bangladesh. And upholding and protecting these freedoms for all Bangladeshis is necessary to ensure a true democratic future," Patel told reporters.

Dhaka has turned into a fortress, with 191 platoons of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) deployed across the city and other areas ahead of the protest scheduled for 3 pm on Sunday. Authorities have denied permission for the Awami League to hold the demonstration.

On August 5, a student-led movement ousted Bangladesh's Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Hasina, 76, fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

This has been followed by several incidents of violence and targeting of minorities. The international community, including the United Nations and other human rights organizations, have expressed concern over the situation and urged the interim government in Bangladesh to take immediate action.

Earlier, Amnesty International also expressed concerns regarding the situation in Bangladesh.

In a post on X, the Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office said, "Bangladesh: Authorities must swiftly and impartially investigate and hold accountable, perpetrators of the attacks on people perceived to be part of the Awami League at Zero Point on Sunday. Attacking people for their political beliefs is a violation of their right to freedom of expression and association and authorities must take action to protect and foster these rights of all people, regardless of their political affiliations."

The call for an investigation follows reports of post-election violence in Bangladesh, where supporters of opposition parties allegedly targeted Awami League members. The violence has raised concerns over the country's political climate and human rights situation. .

