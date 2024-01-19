Freezing weather causes over 320 flight cancellations at Germany's largest airport

Berlin, Jan 19 More than 320 flights at the Frankfurt Airport, the largest in Germany, were canceled due to freezing weather conditions.

On Thursday morning, airport manager and owner Fraport AG announced that flight disruptions and cancelations were expected, reports Xinhua news agency.

However, take-off and landing is now possible again, said a Fraport spokesman late Thursday.

Take-off has been disrupted since Wednesday afternoon due to heavy snowfall.

Operations should be back to normal by Friday, Fraport AG said.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has reported that after light to moderate snowfall on Thursday afternoon, the weather is now set to ease over the next few days in the state of Hesse, where Frankfurt Airport is located.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor