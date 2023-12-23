French authorities ground flight carrying people mostly of Indian origin on "technical halt"; India says probe on

Paris [France], December 23 : A flight from Dubai to Nicaragua carrying 303 people, mostly of Indian origin, has been "detained on a technical halt" by French authorities at an airport in France.

The Indian embassy in France has reached and obtained consular access. They are investigating the situation and also ensuring the passengers' wellbeing.

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," the Indian embassy in France wrote on X.

Further details are awaited.

