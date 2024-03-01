French Consul Gen affirms strong India-France ties, stresses shared values in Indo-Pacific

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 1 : Jean-Marc Sere-Charlet, the French Consul General in Mumbai, highlighted the robust relationship between India and France, underscoring shared values and interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

Responding to a query about Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sere-Charlet expressed admiration, stating, "PM Modi is a friend of France. He has proved it on different occasions. His relationship with President Macron is very strong."

The Consul General emphasised the significance of strong bilateral ties between the two nations, starting at the highest levels of leadership. "France and India share not only values but also interests, especially in the Indo-Pacific region. It's very important that France and India work well together," he added.

Sere-Charlet delved into the realm of education, highlighting the growing connections between India and France. "We've got strong links between India and France in various fields like business and education," he said.

The Consul General noted the increasing number of Indian students studying in France, exceeding 7,000 annually, and expressed a desire for more Indian students to experience the quality of French education.

"With more than 1,700 courses taught in English in France, you don't need to speak French perfectly to come and study here," he pointed out, showcasing the accessibility of French education. Sere-Charlet highlighted the prestigious standing of French universities globally, including institutions like Paris Sorbonne.

Turning to the business landscape, the Consul General emphasized the growing economic collaboration. "More than 400,000 Indians are working in India for French companies, and the investment is developing every year," he said. French companies are actively involved in innovative sectors such as clean energies, high-tech, and artificial intelligence.

Sere-Charlet disclosed plans for a forthcoming summit in France, organized by President Macron, and expressed hope for active participation by Indian companies. "We expect Indian companies to be present and benefit from the good location and business-friendly environment in France," he alsi said.

