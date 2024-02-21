French delegation of foreign officials, Naval chief to attend Raisina Dialogue in Delhi

New Delhi [India], February 21 : Amid the arrivals of foreign ministers of several countries, the French delegation including senior officials and France's chief of Naval Staff will participate in the Raisina Dialogue set to begin on Wednesday, an official statement said.

This year's French delegation comprises senior military officers, including France's Chief of Naval Staff, senior officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry, including the Ambassador for Digital Affairs, the Ambassador for the Poles and Maritime Issues, and the Head of the Policy Planning Centre, as well as representatives of the French Development Agency (Agence Francaise de Developpement - AFD).

According to the statement, "this delegation reflects France's strong commitment to working with India to seek solutions for global challenges, reinvigorate multilateralism, and help build a stable international order, and a more cohesive and united world."

"It is also reflective of the breadth of France's cooperation with India in the Indo-Pacific, which aims to provide a comprehensive agenda of solutions ranging from maritime security to global commons and sustainable development," it added.

Prominently from France, Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, Chief of the Naval Staff, Major General Eric Peltier, General Officer for International Relations, Ministry for the Armed Forces, Henri Verdier, Ambassador for Digital Affairs, Olivier Poivre d'Arvor, Ambassador for the Poles and Maritime Issues, Manuel Lafont Rapnouil, Head of Policy Planning, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Emmanuel Baudran, Global Head of Infrastructures, AFD and Julie Marsaudon, Deputy Director for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Asia, AFD will participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

In regard to the significant Raisina dialogue, AFD in collaboration with ORF as part of their partnership on SUFIP (Sustainable Finance in the Indo-Pacific) Development Network, will co-host a breakfast panel on February 23rd morning focusing on "Desecuritising Development: Resilience in the Indo-Pacific".

This panel will feature experts from Papua New Guinea, the Perth USAsia Centre in Australia, Unison Capital in Japan, USAID, and the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia.

Raisina Dialogue is India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics, committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

The ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue is set to be held in Delhi from February 21-23. It is being organised by Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the 9th Raisina Dialogue in Delhi. Ministers, National Security Advisors, senior officials and representatives of industry, technology, finance and other sectors from more than 100 nations will participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

According to a video posted by Randhir Jaiswal on X, the thematic pillars of Raisina Dialogue are - "Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities, Peace with the Planet: Invest and Innovate, War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries, Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion, The Post-2030 Agenda: People and Progress."

In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "RaisinaDialogue2024 - 's premier conference on geopolitics & geoeconomics is back with its 9th edition this year. Feb 21-23, 2024 Theme - Chaturanga: Conflict / Contest | Cooperate | Create Know more about the conference."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor