French diplomat visits India, assumes co-chairship of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

New Delhi [India], April 23 : French diplomat Aurelien Lechevallier visited India on Monday to participate in the Governing Council meeting of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and advance Indo-French cooperation on culture and global commons, the French Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

Lechevallier is the Director General for Global Affairs and Cultural and Economic Diplomacy of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. He is also the G7/G20 Sous Sherpa of France.

On this occasion, the CDRI announced Lechevallier as the new co-chair of its governing council for a period of two years (2024-2026).

Lechevallier thereafter chaired the Governing Council meeting together with CDRI's Permanent Co-chair, Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India.

France's candidature for the CDRI co-chairship was first announced during President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to India in January 2024.

"France's commitment to CDRI, along with its co-chairship of the International Solar Alliance and its work with India on implementing the Paris Pact for People and the Planet, demonstrates how the Indo-French partnership for the planet seeks to advance cohesion in the world and deliver solutions to our common challenges," the release added.

Aurelien Lechevallier said, "I am very honoured to take up the co-chairship of CDRI today. I congratulate outgoing Co-chair Administrator Samantha Power for her dedicated work these past two years and thank all CDRI Member States for their support.

The Press release stated that France sees CDRI as a crucial initiative for meeting our global climate change adaptation goals. As reflected in the theme of today's conference, investing now in resilient infrastructure will save lives tomorrow and prevent vulnerable countries from having their development path disrupted by disasters.

As a multi-stakeholder coalition, CDRI has the unique capacity to leverage international initiatives such as the Paris Pact for People and the Planet, and tools such as the G20 Principles for Quality Infrastructure Investment, FAST-Infra sustainable infrastructure certification, and the source Platform initiated by multilateral development banks to boost investments in resilient infrastructure and provide comprehensive assistance to participating countries."

Following this, Lechevallier followed up on the implementation of the "Partnership for the Planet" pillar of the France-India Horizon 2047 Roadmap that was adopted by President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter's visit to France on July 14, 2023.

He held meetings with the Secretary for Economic Relations, the Ministry of External Affairs, the CEO of NITI Aayog, the Secretary of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, and India's G20 Sous-Sherpa.

These meetings covered bilateral cooperation to further the energy and ecological transitions, and on the blue economy, as well as multilateral initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the upcoming UN Oceans Conference being hosted by France in 2025, unlocking financing for development through the Paris Pact for People and the Planet, international AI governance, and Indo-French coordination at the G20. Issues related to connectivity, including the IMEC corridor project, were also discussed.

Lechevallier also co-chaired the Joint Working Group on Museology to further France's contribution in this strategic field of our bilateral cultural cooperation, which includes collaboration in the development and management of museums, conservation and display of artifacts, and enhancing visitor experience. An important topic on the agenda was India's project to create a new National Museum in New Delhi, the release added.

As per the Letter of Intent signed on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's visit to France in July 2023, France will be India's partner on this project through its national agency France Museums Developpement. Together with a delegation of museum experts, Lechevallier visited the North and South Block sites, where the new museum will be located.

Lechevallier also visited the upcoming museum site, which is being built under the India-Frnace partnership. He also discussed the next steps in this cooperation with experts.

"As announced by President @EmmanuelMacron and PM @NarendraModi France will partner with India for the ambitious new National Museum in #NewDelhi," the French Embassy in India stated on X.

"Yesterday, @lechevallierAS and a team of experts discussed the next steps in this cooperation & visited the upcoming museum site," it added

