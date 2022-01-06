French fine over 150 million euro on Google, for cookie breaches

France's data privacy watchdog CNIL on Thursday fined Alphabet's Google 150 million euros ($169 million) for creating difficulty for the internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. Not only Goggle but Facebook was also fined 60 million euros for the same, said CNIL.

The use of accepting cookies is that it helps build targeted digital ad campaigns and it is a key pillar of the European Union's data privacy regulation and a top priority for the CNIL, Hindustan Times stated.

"When you accept cookies, it's done in just one click," said the CNIL head, "Rejecting cookies should be as easy as accepting them" he further added. According to reports, social sites such as facebook.com, google.fr, and youtube.com don't allow users to refuse cookies easily.

The CNIL also warned the companies that they have had three months to deal with their orders or face an extra penalty payment of 100,000 euros per day of delay. This order includes allowing French users to easily refuse cookies. The CNIL also said that like Facebook and Goggle display quick tab for accepting cookies, why there is no such click for refusal.

After this, a Google spokesperson said, "People trust us to respect their right to privacy and keep them safe. We understand our responsibility to protect that trust and are committing to further changes and active work with the CNIL in light of this decision."

While Facebook didn't reply to this order yet.