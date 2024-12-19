French Mass Rape Case: Gisele Pelicot's Ex-Husband Dominique Found Guilty in Trial That Shocked the World

Dominique Pelicot, the ex-husband of France's mass rape victim Gisele Pelicot, was convicted by a court on Thursday for systematically drugging and raping her over a span of nearly ten years. The court also found him guilty of orchestrating the assault of Gisele by inviting numerous strangers to rape her unconscious body at their residence.

Gisele Pelicot's case has shocked the world, making her a symbol of bravery and resilience. A panel of judges sentenced Dominique Pelicot to 20 years in prison for the rape of his former wife, Gisele. Additionally, the court convicted all 50 other defendants involved in the French mass rape trial, with no acquittals.

Prosecutors had requested prison sentences ranging from four to 18 years for the other defendants, nearly all of whom are accused of raping the comatose Gisele Pelicot. Seventy-two-year-old Dominique Pelicot admitted to the charges during the three-month trial and apologized to his family. However, most of the 50 defendants, whom Dominique had met online, denied the allegations, claiming they believed they were participating in a consensual sex game orchestrated by the couple. They argued that it wasn't rape because the husband had given his approval.

Gisele Pelicot's Mass Rape Case

Gisele Pelicot, 72, voluntarily waived her right to anonymity during the trial, insisting that shocking videos of the repeated abuse, recorded by her ex-husband, be shown in court. She hoped this would encourage other women to speak out. The trial has sparked protest rallies across France in support of Pelicot and prompted a national debate on the need to revise France's rape law, which currently does not explicitly define consent in sexual acts.