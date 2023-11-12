French national Michel Morliere dies at Apnaghar Ashram in Varanasi

New Delhi [India], November 12 : French national Michel Morliere, born in Thorigny, France died on Wednesday at Apnaghar Ashram in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The French Embassy in India has conveyed to Baba Guest House owner Gopal Jha, Emeline Jamont and social worker Aman, the wishes of the deceased's sister and niece to take custody of the body and collect all original documents related to the deceased, as per a release issued by the embassy.

This includes the hospital death certificate and municipal death certificate.

The French embassy said it has no objection for Gopal Jha, Emeline Jamont, and Aman to collect the documents on its behalf and cremate the mortal remains of Michel Morliere.

They will then hand the ashes to Emeline Jamond, as per the wishes of the deceased's family members.

The Embassy of France in India remains highly obliged to the concerned authorities for their help and cooperation in this matter, as per the official release.

