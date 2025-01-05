French Navy aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle arrives in Goa

Vasco De Gama (Goa) [India], January 5 : French Navy aircraft carrier Charles De Gaulle arrived at Goa's Mormugao port trust jetty on January 4. On arrival at Goa, the French Carrier Strike Group received a ceremonial welcome from the Indian Navy band.

The carrier strike group elements including the Rafale Marine fighter aircraft will hold an exercise with Indian Air Force fighter aircraft in the next few days while the warships will hold the 42nd edition of the bilateral Varuna exercise while returning from the Pacific Ocean after a series of exercises with allies including Indonesia there.

The Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy noted that the purpose of the visit is to enhance interoperability, foster mutual understanding and strengthen ties between the navies of India and France.

"French Carrier Strike Group, which includes nuclear-powered aircraft carrier FNS Charles de Gaulle along with its escort vessels, a frigate, a submarine and supply ships, is visiting #Goa from 03 - 09 Jan 25. The purpose of this visit is to enhance #interoperability, foster mutual understanding & strengthen ties between the two navies," Western Naval Command of Indian Navy posted on X.

Speaking to ANI, Petty Officer Alex said that he is from Nepal but his parents stayed in France. He said that his grandfather was in the Indian Army and he got motivation from there.

Petty Officer Alex, whose grandfather was in the Indian Army, said, "I work in the first new generation supply ship, I work as an electrician in it...I am from Nepal but my parents stayed in France. I came to France and my grandfather was also in the Indian Army so I got motivation. In France, I joined the French Navy...I have visited India 1-2 times earlier, Delhi, Mumbai, and Gorakhpur. I have come to Goa for the first time from the French Navy. My parents are in France and I am also working there and I feel pride."

Speaking to ANI, French officer commanding Charles de Gaulle spoke about the French aircraft carrier. He said that Charles de Gaulle is 260 metres long and has a width of 600 metres.

He said, "Aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle is the French aircraft carrier. She's a ship of an age of 25. She is 260 metres long, 600 metres wide, 42,000 tonnes. Her crew is approximately 2000 people, to be precise, it's 1800, and it is thanks to the crew that I can fulfil my missions. An aircraft carrier has to project air power either over land or over the sea to win the battle at sea. It is the best tool to win the battle at sea. And it is used with escort ships within the battle group."

During Mission Clemenceau 25, the Charles de Gaulle CSG and Indian navy ships will take part in the 42nd annual Varuna bilateral exercise. The aim of this aero-naval training is to develop interoperability between our two navies and to prepare crews to deal with a multi-milieu threat (air, surface, submarine) as part of a coalition, according to the French Embassy in India statement.

As resident nations of the Indian Ocean, France and India regularly cooperate to contribute to maritime safety in the region. Since 2008, France has been a member of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), which was initiated by India, and brings together 25 navies from countries of the Indian Ocean.

The aim of this forum is to increase collective effectiveness in tackling a range of maritime issues, including illegal trafficking, illegal fishing, search and rescue at sea, and pollution. France took over the presidency of this forum from 2021 to 2023, as per the statement.

India has been France's foremost strategic partner since 1998, and the excellent Indo-French military cooperation is characterized by numerous bilateral exercises such as Shakti on land, Varuna at sea and Garuda in the air, according to the French Embassy in India statement. India also plays host to numerous operational stopovers made by French Navy vessels, accounting for 16 port calls since 2022.

