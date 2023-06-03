French President condoles loss of lives in Odisha train accident

Paris [France], June 3 : French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condoled loss of lives in the train accident at Balasore in Odisha and said his thoughts are with the families of the victims.

Macron said that France stands in solidarity with India.

"My deepest condolences to President Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and the people of India after the tragic train accident in Odisha. France stands in solidarity with you. My thoughts are with the families of the victims," the French President said in a tweet.

Several leaders expressed their condolences over the tragedy in which 288 people have been killed and over 1,000 injured.

Japan PM Fumio Kishida said that he is "saddened" over the loss of lives in the train accident in Odisha and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the train accident.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Prayers for a speedy recovery of the injured," he said in a tweet.

