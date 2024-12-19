French President expected to visit Mayotte after cyclone wreaked havoc

Mayotte [France], December 19 : President Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Mayotte in the Indian Ocean as it is reeling from the strongest storm to hit it in 90 years, Al Jazeera reported.

Macron said he will arrive in Mayotte, which is France's poorest territory, on Thursday and declared national mourning after ensuring "continuity of the state", Al Jazeera reported.

So far, 22 deaths have been confirmed in Mayotte from Cyclone Chido, however, experts fear that the actual count could be much higher. "I cannot give a death toll because I don't know. I fear the toll will be too heavy," acting Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau told BFMTV on Wednesday, Al Jazeera quoted.

Newly appointed French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said on Tuesday that more than 1,500 people were injured. Over 200 of them are critically injured, Al Jazeera stated.

Authorities fear hundreds, or possibly thousands, could have been killed by Chido, which made landfall on Saturday and devastated the islands.

International aid and rescue groups called on the French government to ensure access to clean water to help prevent the spread of diseases. But some of the healthcare centres on the islands have also been damaged, making it more difficult to mount a coordinated response to the cyclone.

The government released 6,55,000 euros (USD 687,000) to finance urgent needs with Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo pledging a further 2,50,000 euros (USD 262,000) from the city's emergency fund for recovery efforts.

Chido also killed at least 34 people in Mozambique and 13 in Malawi after hitting continental Africa.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's support following the devastating 100-year cyclone that ripped across the French archipelago of Mayotte on Saturday.

"Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by Cyclone Chido in Mayotte. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. I am confident that under President @EmmanuelMacron 's leadership, France will overcome this tragedy with resilience and resolve. India stands in solidarity with France and is ready to extend all possible assistance," PM Modi wrote on X.

In response to PM Modi's message, President Macron said on X, "Thank you for your thoughts and support, dear Narendra Modi."

