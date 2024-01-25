French President Macron arrives in Jaipur, to hold roadshow with PM Modi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 25 : French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Jaipur on Thursday as part of his two-day state visit to India. The French leader will also attend the Republic Day Parade 2024 as the chief guest.

Upon his arrival at the Jaipur International Airport, he was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

"Bienvenue en Inde! President @EmmanuelMacron of France warmly welcomed by Governor @KalrajMishra of Rajasthan, EAM @DrSJaishankar & CM @BhajanlalBjp of Rajasthan as he arrived in the historic city of Jaipur. President Macron is the Chief Guest at the 75th Republic Day celebrations," MEA posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended an invitation to the French president to be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations.

His visit caps the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership.

The pink city has been decked up with posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Macron.

Macron will begin his visit by touring the Amber Fort. Later, he will be received by PM Modi, and the two leaders are scheduled to tour the pink city together.

Macron will tour Amber Fort and interact with artisans, stakeholders in Indo-French cultural projects, as well as students. Thereafter, he will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two leaders will visit a few landmarks of the Pink City together, including Jantar Mantar, according to an official statement.

Later in the evening, he will visit Jantar Mantar and Hawa Mahal, following which PM Modi and the French president will hold a bilateral meeting at Taj Rambagh Palace.

A French armed forces contingent is participating in the Republic Day parade and flypast alongside Indian troops and aviators.

Later on January 26, President Macron will attend the Republic Day parade as the chief guest.

"He will attend the At Home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and, later, the State Banquet, at the invitation of the Hon'ble President of India, H.E. Smt Droupadi Murmu," the statement stated.

Macon is being accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (culture); a C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs and mid-caps; and other eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Macron's state visit marks France's sixth participation, the highest of any other nation, as chief guest on India's Republic Day.

President Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the "Horizon 2047 Roadmap".

