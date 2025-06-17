French Prez rallies G7 leaders for de-escalation in Middle East, peace in Ukraine

Kananaskis, June 17 French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday held a series of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Kananaskis, Canada, emphasising the urgent need to de-escalate the conflict between Israel and Iran, while calling for a revival of negotiations over Iran's nuclear programme.

Macron met with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

His conversations focused on the volatile situation in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, and deepening bilateral cooperation on strategic areas like defence, energy, and artificial intelligence.

The G7 -- comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union -- issued a joint statement from the summit, reaffirming their commitment to regional peace and stability in the Middle East while explicitly backing Israel's right to defend itself.

The leaders called Iran the "principal source" of regional instability and terrorism.

Macron met with US President Donald Trump and discussed the need for a ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war and the de-escalation between Iran and Israel. Both leaders also discussed stabilising their trade relations.

"We also spoke about the pressure that must be exerted on Russia to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and to negotiate a lasting peace for Ukraine," Macron said in a post on the social media platform X.

"We emphasised the urgent need for de-escalation between Israel and Iran. Only a rigorous negotiation will ensure that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon and that safety is ensured for all in the Middle East. In this difficult context, I have not forgotten about Gaza. Israel must end the war. Hamas must release the hostages. Civilians must get relief," he added.

The French President's meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also focused on the Gaza conflict and the stalled nuclear deal with Iran.

"With Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the G7. A ceasefire for a strong and lasting peace in Ukraine. A ceasefire to end the war in Gaza, to free the hostages, to seek a political solution, and to bring peace for all. De-escalation and the resumption of negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme," Macron wrote on X.

He added that the two nations share similar positions on major global challenges and that this cooperation would continue at the Franco-British Summit during his state visit to the UK on July 11.

During his meeting with Canadian PM Mark Carney, Macron thanked Canada for hosting the summit and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the Franco-Canadian partnership.

"During our meeting, I reaffirmed France's commitment to strengthening our partnership with Canada on defence, decarbonisation, and artificial intelligence. Together, as part of the coalition of the willing, we reiterated our determination to work toward a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. After Canada, it will be France's turn to take over the G7 presidency," Macron posted.

Additionally, Macron also met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and highlighted the strategic importance of the Franco-Japanese alliance.

"Very pleased to meet the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the G7. In recent years, we have built an exceptional partnership with Japan, driven by a friendship of the same nature. An essential partnership for peace, stability and global prosperity," Macron wrote.

He said the scope of collaboration spans defence, critical materials, civil nuclear power, culture, and industrial cooperation. "A partnership for the future for our two countries and for our people… France is ready for it!" he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor