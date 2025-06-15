Fresh wave of Israeli air strikes in Iran
June 15, 2025
Tel Aviv [Israel], June 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel has begun a fresh wave of strikes on missile launch centres in Iran, the Israel Defence Forces announced this evening.
An IDF Spokesperson said: "The Air Force has begun a wave of strikes against dozens of surface-to-surface missile targets in western Iran." (ANI/TPS)Fresh wave of Israeli air strikes in Iran
