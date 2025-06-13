Fringe elements can't define India-Canada ties, says Khalsa Today founder CEO Sukhi Chahal

California [US], June 13 : As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to attend the G7 Summit in Canada, the visit is being viewed by many as a potential turning point in the strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

Sukhi Chahal, Founder and CEO of The Khalsa Today based in California, believes that this visit could pave the way for a renewed partnership that benefits not just both countries but also the Indian diaspora in Canada.

"This is a very important step," said Chahal in a wide-ranging conversation, noting that the visit is significant not only at the diplomatic level but also for the Indian-origin communities settled in Canada.

"Prime Minister Modi is not going to the G7 for the first time. But this time, the stakes are differentthis visit sends a strong message of reconciliation and cooperation," he added.

India-Canada ties have been strained in recent years, largely due to differences over the Khalistan issue and the alleged soft approach by Canadian leaders towards separatist elements. However, Chahal remains optimistic. "I think it's a great opportunity to bridge the communication gap that has persisted for a long time," said Chahal.

"Conversations between Prime Minister Modi and his Canadian counterpart will signal maturity and statesmanship. In the long term, this will benefit not just the governments but also the Indian diaspora living in Canada," he added.

Asked about protests by sections of the Sikh community in Canada against PM Modi's visit, Chahal was unequivocal. "Look, some people are running a shop. To run that shop, they need issues. Whether Modi ji is the Prime Minister or not, their agenda won't change," he said, referring to fringe Khalistani elements.

Chahal strongly condemned the so-called Khalistani activists accusing them of misrepresenting the Sikh community.

"These fringe elements have hijacked the entire Sikh narrative abroad. They claim to represent the community, but they don't even have enough people for a sizable protest without bussing them in from New York or California," he said.

According to Chahal, events like the annual Baisakhi celebration in Surrey see hundreds of thousands from the Punjabi diaspora participate peacefully. "But these protestors can't even gather a thousand people. This shows they don't speak for the community," he emphasized.

Chahal also expressed concern over the Pakistani flags being waved at some of these protests. "After Operation Sindoor, some of these people have become more open in showing where their loyalties lie. They openly support Pakistani ideology. That's alarming," he stated.

Chahal warned that supporting such ideologies harms the very community these elements claim to represent. "The Sikh community has a proud history of defending the nation. How can someone from Amritsar Sahib support actions that are against India's interests?" he asked.

He also referenced Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's appearances on Pakistani media, accusing him of calling for Indian army personnel to defect and even offering monetary rewards for spying. "This is beyond free speech. This is incitement and endangers national security," said Chahal.

Turning to a more pressing domestic issue within Canada, Chahal raised concerns over rising drug trafficking cases involving Punjabi youth.

"This is a very serious issue," he said, pointing to recent reports from Peel Regional Police in Ontario, where out of nine people arrested in a $50 million drug bust, six were of Punjabi origin.

He expressed disappointment that the proud legacy of early Sikh settlers in North America is being overshadowed by criminal activities. "We came here more than 100 years ago. Punjabis were part of the Ghadar movement. The first Indian-American Congressman was Dalip Singh Saund. And now our names are coming up in drug cases? It's shameful," he said.

Chahal linked some of this to transnational operations with links to the Mexican mafia and the global fentanyl crisis. "Fentanyl is now coming from China via India and entering Canada through Vancouver. The FBI is already investigating. This is a dangerous trend," he warned.

He also questioned why so-called Sikh leaders or Khalistani activists do not speak out against drug traffickers. "They hold press conferences to criticise Modi ji, but not a word against criminals harming our youth. That shows their real agenda," he said.

Despite the challenges, Chahal remains hopeful about a turnaround in India-Canada relations. "Both countries stand to benefit immenselyfrom energy security to AI to rare earth minerals," he noted.

He pointed out that Mark Carney, a likely future leader of Canada and a seasoned economist educated at Harvard and Oxford, appears to be steering the relationship in a pragmatic direction.

"Carney understands economics and diplomacy. His invitation to PM Modi is a visionary step," Chahal said.

He acknowledged past issues, including alleged political pandering to radical elements, but believes the tide is turning. "Some Canadian politicians were hijacked by these radicals. But now, there's a realisation that spoiling relations with India was a costly mistake," he said.

Chahal also raised a sensitive issue regarding visa restrictions for Canadian officials and citizens, particularly of Indian origin. "Some Canadians with government backgrounds are facing difficulty getting Indian visas, especially for Punjab," he claimed. He cautioned that many of these individuals travel to Pakistan and could be vulnerable to manipulation by hostile agencies.

"I urge the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi to address this. The earlier Canadian government made mistakes, but the new leadership under Carney deserves a chance," he said.

Chahal urged all stakeholders to think beyond the noise and protest. "The invitation extended to PM Modi, and his acceptance, shows that both countries are now thinking about long-term benefits. This is not just about politics this is about economic growth, peace, and community welfare," he said.

He added a final message for the fringe elements disrupting India-Canada ties: "These people are neither Canadian nor American in spirit. Their only interest is chaos. And they are damaging the very community they claim to represent."

As PM Modi prepares to attend the G7 Summit in Canada, the expectations are high. Voices like Sukhi Chahal's reflect a growing sentiment among the diaspora and global observers: that this could be the moment when the car finally gets back on trackand both nations drive forward together.

