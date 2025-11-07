From annexation to surveillance: WUC condemns China's 76-year war on Uyghur identity

Washington DC [US], November 7 : The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has released its monthly brief, commemorating two pivotal anniversaries: 76 years since the annexation of the independent East Turkistan Republic and 70 years since China established the so-called Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

To mark the occasion, the WUC hosted an event at the European Parliament, led by MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, tracing the systematic erosion of Uyghur rights and exposing China's empty promises of autonomy under the XUAR framework.

Throughout the month, the WUC intensified its advocacy across Europe, engaging policymakers and strengthening alliances. Its delegates held meetings in the German Bundestag, briefed European diplomats on China's labour transfer schemes involving Uyghurs, and updated members of the European Parliament and EU institutions on developments in East Turkistan.

Participation in the International Forum 2000 further highlighted WUC's commitment to global cooperation on human rights. In late October, WUC representatives also addressed the VOC's China Forum, shedding light on how the Chinese Communist Party's repression reaches beyond its borders.

In Japan, the Japan Uyghur Association (JUA) and the Japan Uyghur Parliamentary Association jointly hosted a symposium at the National Diet titled "70 Years Since the Establishment of the Nameless 'Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region' - Questioning China's Ethnic Policy."

The session featured Professor Jun Kumakura of Hosei University, journalist Nobuhiro Sakamoto, recognised for his work on Uyghur forced sterilisation, and JUA Vice Chairman Sawut Muhammed. The event attracted over 80 attendees, including 30 lawmakers, diplomats, media representatives, and civil society members.

Meanwhile, the WUC urged major European insurance and security companies to review their use of surveillance technologies from Hikvision and Dahua due to their links with human rights abuses. In France, the WUC, together with Don't Fund Russian Army (DFRA) and Bourdon & Associes, filed a criminal complaint against Huawei, Hikvision, and Dahua for their role in Uyghur surveillance actions deemed crimes against humanity. The month concluded with a joint protest in Berlin, where the WUC and allied groups stood united against China's repression on China's National Day.

