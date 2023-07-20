From 'Bawaal' to 'Kaalkoot', here are 6 must watch titles on OTT this week

New Delhi, July 20 This week OTT platforms have lined up a must-watch array of multi-genre content from a war love story to a slice-of-life drama to sci-fi mystery and more, giving viewers an opportunity to get immersed in captivating narratives.

From Varun-Janhvi’s 'Bawaal' to Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul's 'Trial Period', to Vijay Varma's ‘Kaalkoot', OTT has caught the pulse of its audience and is delivering-- raw, resonant and moving content.

Here's a list of this week's unmissable titles:

1) Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer touches upon the themes and events surrounding World War 2.

It's an extraordinary love story set in the backdrop of WW2, powered by brilliant performances by Varun and Jahnvi. Set in the heartland of India, the gripping narrative takes viewers on a never-seen-before journey through Europe.

Directed and co-written by Nitesh Tiwari, it is produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons. It will be released on July 21 on Prime Video.

2) Trial Period

Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul starrer 'Trial Period' is the slice-of-life drama, showcasing an endearing tale of unconventional family bond.

Written and directed by Aleya Sen, the film is an emotional rollercoaster, and unravels the love and complexities of modern imperfect families.

The film follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days. The innocent coercion leads to the arrival of a disciplined Prajapati Dwivedi from Ujjain, fondly known as PD, played by Manav– who is in complete contradiction to the expectations of the mother and the son.

What follows is an adorable tale of love and friendship, as they navigate through the challenges of an unconventional family dynamic, personality clashes, blossoming into unexpected bonds.

It will premiere on July 21 on JioCinema.

3) Sweet Magnolias Season 3

Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Heather Headley, and Brooke Elliott, it centres around three best friends (Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue) born and raised in Serenity, South Carolina, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody's business.

Following the brawl at Sullivan's, Maddie wrestles with the best way to help Cal and works to clear her own emotional path. Helen faces difficult decisions about the men in her life. And Dana Sue searches for a way to use Miss Frances' check to help the community, without upending her family.

The identity of the tire slasher sends shockwaves through Serenity, the recall causes unexpected consequences, and there are romantic surprises in every generation. Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems -- and all the complications they cause -- with their trademark warmth, humor, and devotion to each other and those they love.

It will premiere on July 20 on Netflix.

4) They Cloned Tyron

A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Foxx and Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.

The sci-fi mystery film directed by Juel Taylor, stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. David Alan Grier and Kiefer Sutherland will be seen in pivotal roles.

It will air on July 21 on Netflix.

5) Kaalkoot

Vijay Varma starrer shows him as a cop battling social challenges and marital pressure. He constantly faces bullying and pressure from his superiors while also dealing with the expectations from his mother and society to get married.

However, the world around them is filled with dark secrets, as hinted in the first look that ends with the revelation that the girl chosen for him by his mother is portrayed by Shweta Tripathi.

Directed by Sumit Saxena, 'Kaalkoot' is set to stream on Jio Cinema from July 27.

6) Good Omens Season 2

Originally based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's international best-selling novel, 'Good Omens 2' explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the ineffable friendship between Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), a fussy angel and rare-book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley (David Tennant).

Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho. That is, until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s condition.

However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other.

It stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Jon Hamm as archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as archangel Uriel.

Produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia, it will air on July 28, on Prime Video

--IANS

