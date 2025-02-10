From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with unique Expo experience

Tokyo [Japan], February 10 (ANI/WAM): Hiroyuki Ishige, Secretary-General of Expo 2025 Osaka, has affirmed that Expo 2020 Dubai will play a significant role in the success of Expo 2025 Osaka through the expertise gained and the outstanding organisation that captivated the world.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) correspondent in Japan, Ishige stated that the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will be among the standout pavilions, reflecting the country's progress and its global recognition in such international exhibitions.

Expo 2025 Osaka, set to run for six months from 13th April to 13th October 2025, will take place on the artificial island of Yumeshima under the theme "Designing Future Society for Our Lives".

Ishige praised the exceptional organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting the valuable lessons learned from Dubai's experience at various levels. He also expressed appreciation for the participation of the United Arab Emirates, which hosted Expo 2020, and Saudi Arabia, which will host Expo 2030, in Expo 2025 Osaka.

He revealed that Expo 2025 Osaka will feature the world's largest wooden structure - the Grand Ring - with a perimeter of two kilometres encircling the pavilions. Its rooftop will serve as a walkway, offering panoramic views of Osaka city and its bay.

The event will also host more than 150 national and special days, allowing visitors to explore the history of participating countries and embark on a global journey without a passport.

Ishige noted that 158 countries and regions, along with nine international organisations, have confirmed their participation in the exhibition so far. He added that construction work is progressing steadily and that more than 50,000 volunteers, mostly young people, have signed up to help organise the event.

He highlighted that the number of Arab countries participating in Expo 2025 Osaka has increased from seven at the previous Expo in Japan in 1970 to 11, reflecting the growing interest from the Arab region.

Ishige described World Expos as an opportunity for nations to enhance their economic diplomacy, citing Expo 2020 Dubai as an example, which was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and 81 world leaders. (ANI/WAM)

