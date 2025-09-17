From Giorgia Meloni to Trump, world leaders' beeline of wishes 'overwhelm' PM Modi on his 75th birthday

New Delhi [India], September 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for her birthday wishes.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the India-Italy friendship and looked forward to further strengthening it.

PM Modi received a wave of wishes from other world leaders, too.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen also wished PM Modi, and the latter thanked her.

In a post on X, the 75-year-old PM said, "Always a pleasure to speak to President Ursula von der Leyen. Thank you for your warm birthday greetings. Delighted to know about the 'New Strategic EU-India Agenda' adopted today. India is ready to take the India-EU relationship to the next level. It is our shared commitment, shared goal, and shared responsibility. We remain committed to an early and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

The issue of the Ukraine conflict also surfaced in the PM's post on X for Putin.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict."

But the first leader to raise the Ukraine conflict on the PM's birthday was US President Donald Trump.

Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through a phone call and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. "Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support in ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.

Hours earlier, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his phone call and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

Prime Minister also thanked Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and said he cherished India-Israel ties.

PM Modi also received wishes from the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit.

Thanking Skerrit, he said, "Thank you for your kind wishes, Prime Minister Skeritt. India deeply cherishes the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity with the Commonwealth of Dominica."

PM Modi also thanked Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay for his wishes. Replying to his post on X, he said, "Thank you, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, for your kind wishes. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen our special partnership with Bhutan."

"Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Albanese for your kind wishes. I look forward to further strengthening the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and our close people-to-people ties."

PM Modi received wishes from the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon.

To the wishes, he replied, "Thank you, Prime Minister Luxon, for your warm wishes. I deeply cherish our friendship. New Zealand is an important partner in India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047"

President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, wished good health upon PM Modi and that he may carry out his acts of service to humanity.

President of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, wished good health upon PM Modi and that he may carry out his acts of service to humanity.

President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa also wished PM Modi continued success in his role as the leader of India.

Japan's Ambassador, Ono Keiichi also wished PM Modi on his birthday.

In a post on X, he said, "Warm wishes to PM Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday. May the year ahead bring happiness and prosperity, as India and Japan open a new golden chapter of our partnership!"

PM Modi later said that he was overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes from home and overseas.

