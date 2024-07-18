From "Kamala can't win" to "can Kamala win?": Biden's receptive stance on 2024 re-election

Washington, DC [US], July 18 : As President Joe Biden returns to Delaware from Las Vegas on Wednesday night, cutting his trip short after testing positive for COVID-19, he is faced with one of the most significant decisions of his long political career: whether to heed the growing calls from within his party to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, according to a CNN report.

Biden's predicament comes amidst increasing frustration and anxiety within the Democratic Party, which has been simmering for nearly three weeks since his dismal debate performance in Atlanta. According to multiple Democratic officials who spoke to CNN, the atmosphere within the White House and the Biden campaign has shifted notably in recent days.

A senior Democratic adviser, who requested anonymity to avoid alienating the campaign and the White House, told CNN, "The private conversations with the Hill are continuing. He's being receptive. Not as defiant as he is publicly." The adviser elaborated, "He's gone from saying, 'Kamala can't win,' to 'Do you think Kamala can win?' It's still unclear where he's going to land but seems to be listening."

This shift in tone from the President has sparked speculation about whether Biden is reconsidering his stance on the 2024 election. The growing unease among Democratic donors and leaders highlights a critical juncture for Biden's campaign, which is increasingly under scrutiny.

Despite these developments, the Biden campaign remains adamant that the president is not contemplating a withdrawal from the race. Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, dismissed suggestions that the president is rethinking his candidacy. "If the facts matter - and they should - here is one: President Biden is the Democratic nominee and he is going to win this November," Munoz stated firmly.

The situation is further complicated by recent reports that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had a significant conversation with Biden over the weekend. ABC News' Jonathan Karl reported earlier on Wednesday that Schumer advised Biden during a private meeting at the president's beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, that it might be in the best interest of the party for him to exit the presidential race.

In response to Karl's report, a Schumer spokesperson issued a statement clarifying, "Unless ABC's source is Senator Chuck Schumer or President Joe Biden, the reporting is idle speculation. Leader Schumer conveyed the views of his caucus directly to President Biden on Saturday." However, the statement notably omitted the phrase Schumer has consistently used in public comments about Biden's candidacy: "I'm with Joe."

The private meeting between Schumer and Biden is viewed by Democratic officials as a pivotal moment in the ongoing internal debate over the president's future in the 2024 race. Schumer's private advice to Biden has been interpreted as part of a broader, escalating discussion within the party about the viability of Biden's candidacy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rep. Adam Schiff, who is currently running for Senate in California, added his voice to the growing chorus of Democrats urging Biden to reconsider his bid for a second term. Schiff became the first congressional Democrat to publicly call for Biden to withdraw from the race, an appeal that follows the recent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump.

As Biden grapples with his political future, the coming days are expected to be crucial in determining whether he will respond to the mounting pressure from within his own party. The White House and Biden campaign face the task of addressing the concerns of Democratic leaders and donors while navigating the challenges posed by the president's recent health issues and public performance, CNN reported.

