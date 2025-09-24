From Mumbai to Pahalgam: Faiza Rifat highlights Pakistan's hand in global terror at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], September 24 : At the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Speaker Faiza Rifat from Jaipur, Rajasthan, highlighted India's unwavering commitment to peace, pluralism, and the global fight against terrorism.

Addressing delegates in Geneva, Rifat stated that India's democracy stands firm on its celebrated principle of "Unity in Diversity," which has allowed multiple cultures, religions, and languages to thrive harmoniously within one nation. She stated that the Indian Constitution guarantees freedom of thought, belief, and expression, making India a living example of pluralism in practice.

While commending India's inclusive traditions, Rifat also expressed serious concern about the destabilising threats posed by terrorism. She cited the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and the recent tragic incident in Pahalgam as horrific reminders of how violence eradicates peace, claiming innocent lives and disrupting vital sectors such as tourism. "These acts are not just attacks on a nation but on humanity itself," she remarked.

Emphasising resilience, Rifat stated that India's people remain committed to tolerance, human rights, and peaceful coexistence despite such challenges. She reiterated India's consistent stance in favour of dialogue and non-violent conflict resolution, highlighting the country's role as a responsible voice in international peacebuilding.

Rifat also called for a unified global response to terrorism, warning that extremist violence poses a severe threat to international security. "Only through cooperation, respect, and collective determination can we counter hatred and safeguard our shared future," she told the Council.

Rifat affirmed that India will continue to collaborate with nations worldwide to uphold peace and human dignity in line with the principles of the UN Charter. Rifat's address drew attention to India's wide focus, preserving its pluralistic nature at home while working with the international community to combat terrorism and build a safer and tranquil world.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor