From 'Never Trump' to VP Pick: JD Vance's transformation and past criticisms

Washington, DC [US], July 16 : JD Vance, a venture capitalist and acclaimed author of the best-selling memoir 'Hillbilly Elegy,' who was named Donald Trump's running mate, clinched a Senate seat in 2022 with a pivotal endorsement from former President Trump amid a heated Republican primary.

This marked a significant shift from his stance just six years earlier, when Vance emerged as a prominent figure in the 'Never Trump' movement during the contentious 2016 election, openly opposing the former president.

CNN previously highlighted Vance's activity on social media, where he 'liked' tweets critical of Trump and speculated about his potential role in a Hillary Clinton administration during 2016 and 2017.

However, Vance strategically pivoted his political stance to align with the MAGA movement, intensifying efforts over a year to secure Trump's backing. This involved cultivating a new image as a leading advocate for Trump's policies, engaging in meetings at Mar-a-Lago and making appearances on Fox News.

In a show of allegiance, Vance stood by Trump's side at a New York courthouse during the ex-president's legal challenges over hush money payments.

Vance's views on the vice president's role in certifying electoral results diverged sharply from those of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose adherence to constitutional limits drew Trump's ire in January 2021.

During a May interview with CNN, Vance expressed scepticism about the danger faced by Pence during the Capitol breach, despite threats from pro-Trump rioters calling for Pence's execution.

In a separate interview that same month, Vance pledged to respect the outcome of the 2024 election if it is conducted freely and fairly, emphasising the need to address any perceived irregularities through appropriate legal channels.

"If you think there were problems, you have to be willing to pursue those problems and try to prosecute your case. And certainly, if we have a free and fair election, I'll accept the results," he told CNN.

Vance has traversed a notable ideological journey, from sharp criticisms to staunch support of the former president.

In February 2016, during the early stages of Trump's presidential campaign, Vance privately messaged his former law school roommate, Josh McLaurin, expressing conflicted views that he went "back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical ***** like Nixon who wouldn't be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he's America's Hitler," McLaurin shared in a 2022 social media post. At that time, Vance was a vocal participant in the "Never Trump" movement, a stance that sharply contrasted with his eventual alliance with Trump, The Washington Post reported.

"I never could have dreamed during those exchanges in 2016 that he would end up being one of the principal reinforcers of Trumpism only a few years later," said McLaurin, who is now a Democratic state senator in Georgia.

He also warned that Vance could be Trump's "most dangerous" choice due to his ability to resonate with the MAGA base and potentially amplify Trump's divisive rhetoric.

Vance's critique of Trump extended to public forums. In a July 2016 article for The Atlantic, he likened Trump's appeal to "cultural heroin," describing him as a "new pain reliever" for societal woes but ultimately "could not fix what ails them."

"To every complex problem, he promises a simple solution," Vance wrote, mentioning Trump's promises to bring jobs back by simply punishing offshoring companies or to cure the opioid epidemic by building a wall along the US-Mexico border. "He never offers details for how these plans will work, because he can't. Trump's promises are the needle in America's collective vein."

"Trump is a cultural heroine. He makes some feel better for a bit. But he cannot fix what ails them, and one day they'll realise it," Vance wrote.

During an August 2016 NPR interview, Vance candidly expressed his disdain for Trump, contemplating a third-party vote or even humorously considering writing in his dog's name on the ballot if Trump appeared poised to win. He described Trump as "noxious" and criticised his influence on the white working class, expressing fundamental disagreement with Trump's policies and leadership style.

Vance's unease with Trump was also evident in his reactions to controversies surrounding the former president. In October 2016, following the release of an "Access Hollywood" tape where Trump made lewd comments about women, Vance took to Twitter to lament the moral implications: "Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologise for this man. Lord, help us." He deleted the tweet but continued to express his disapproval of Trump's behaviour, labelling it "reprehensible," according to The Washington Post.

In a notable interview with Charlie Rose shortly before the 2016 election, Vance positioned himself as a "Never Trump" advocate, emphasising his belief that Trump did not represent the best interests of the white working-class voters he grew up with. He highlighted a widespread sentiment of resentment towards established political and media elites, cautioning against dismissing Trump's appeal among disenfranchised voters.

Despite his early criticisms, Vance's stance gradually shifted as Trump's presidency progressed. By the time of the 2020 election, Vance had publicly announced his support for Trump, marking a significant departure from his previous "Never Trump" position. His endorsement of Trump's candidature reflected a broader embrace of conservative populism and alignment with key MAGA principles, as reported by The Washington Post.

