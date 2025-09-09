From protest to power play: Youth leaders at the centre of Nepal’s political turmoil

Kathmandu/New Delhi, Sep 9 Nepal is witnessing its most serious political and civil unrest in years, 19 lives lost, widespread protests, and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

As the country navigates a period of uncertainty, attention has turned to a group of emerging youth figures who have become central to the movement on the streets and online.

At the forefront is Sudan Gurung, a 36-year-old activist and president of a youth-led non-governmental organisation. Gurung first came into public life during the 2015 earthquake when he began coordinating relief efforts. The NGO has since grown into a nationwide network involved in humanitarian and civic initiatives.

In the recent unrest, the organisation reportedly used social media platforms to coordinate protests, including distributing digital flyers and guides titled “How to Protest.” Demonstrations were held in major locations like Maitighar Mandala, with thousands turning out, many in school uniforms, carrying books and bags as a symbol of peaceful resistance.

Also drawing significant public attention is Balendra Shah, the Mayor of Kathmandu, popularly known as "Balen."

A rapper-turned-politician, Shah has become a prominent voice for Nepal’s urban youth. His appeal spans social media platforms, where he enjoys strong support, particularly among Gen Z.

During the unrest, Shah released a public message on Facebook appealing for “peace and restraint.” His post came shortly after the resignations of top government leaders and was met with widespread online calls for him to assume a larger political role.

Another key figure associated with the current political shift is Rabi Lamichhane, Chairperson of the Rastriya Swatantra Party.

A former television journalist and Guinness World Record holder, Lamichhane served briefly as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister.

He has also been in the news recently due to legal controversies, including a citizenship dispute and his arrest in connection with a cooperative savings case.

Despite this, he retains a strong base of supporters and remains an influential political player.

