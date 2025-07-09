From protest to prison: Pakistan's war on Baloch political expression escalates

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 9 : Concerns have been reignited among families, political groups, and civil society in Balochistan regarding what they refer to as a persistent trend of enforced disappearances, lengthy detentions, and the alleged abuse of anti-terrorism legislation targeting political activists and students in the area, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In Pasni, family members of a young man named Siraj Aslam staged a protest outside the local press club on Sunday due to his reported enforced disappearance. As per The Balochistan Post, Siraj was taken from their home on the night of July 5 and has not been seen or heard from since. The protesters carried signs displaying Siraj's photo, demanding his immediate release or, should charges be filed, his appearance in court.

As per The Balochistan Post, Siraj's father, Muhammad Aslam, stated, "Our son has done nothing wrong. He has never engaged in any unlawful activities. He was taken without any explanation, and our family is enduring significant psychological distress."

Local activists and human rights campaigners also participated in the protest, voicing their concern over what they perceive as an escalating crisis of disappearances in Balochistan. As per The Balochistan Post, they acknowledged that this problem has persisted for years, despite numerous appeals from national and international human rights groups for action.

In a separate statement, the National Democratic Party (NDP) condemned what it described as the "intentional and systematic application of repressive measures" against political dissenters in Balochistan. As reported by The Balochistan Post, the statement referenced the ongoing legal situation involving Ghani Baloch, a leader of the NDP, who was reportedly taken by law enforcement on May 25 in Khuzdar and has been held in an undisclosed location.

The party claims that, at the time of Ghani Baloch's disappearance, police refused to file an FIR. Even with directives from the court, the investigation has been at a standstill. During his third appearance in court on Monday, the NDP accused law enforcement of employing "delaying tactics" and failing to provide essential documentation regarding the case, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

"This issue extends beyond a single individual," the party's spokesperson stated. "It embodies a wider effort to suppress intellectual and political awareness in Balochistan. Disappearances and legal intimidation are being wielded as instruments to stifle dissent and democratic expression," as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The NDP expressed concerns about what it termed a change in the government's strategy, moving from preventive detentions under public order legislation to allegations made under anti-terrorism statutes. Mentioning the recent court remand of leaders from the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), who were apprehended months ago under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (3MPO), the party noted that they are now facing terrorism charges without sufficient evidence.

"These actions not only violate basic human rights but also compromise the legal system itself," the NDP statement continued. "Peaceful political activities are being equated with terrorism, a conflation that harms both justice and social stability," as reported by The Balochistan Post.

There has been no official response from the authorities regarding the claims made by the families and the NDP. As per The Balochistan Post, the issues of enforced disappearances and the application of counterterrorism laws against activists in Balochistan remain highly contentious and politically charged in Pakistan.

