From Sidhu Moosewala to Bengali, Latin and Turkish music: Richa Chadha has a diverse playlist

New Delhi, Oct 31 Actress Richa Chadha says her diverse music playlist reflects her gypsy taste.

The actress revealed that she listens to a lot of Karan Aujla, Sidhu Moosewala, Beyonce and Bossa Nova.

Asked what’s her playlist sounds like, Richa in a conversation with IANS shared: “My playlist is very diverse. I listen to a lot of old Hindi music, trance, electronic, 90s and 2000s hip-hop,listen to the latest Punjabi pop music with Karan Aujla, Sidhu Moosewala, Beyonce, Bossa Nova which is very different vibe to the music one of my favourite band is the Gotan Project.”

The actress then revealed that currently she is vibing on African music.

Richasaid: “My playlist is very diverse. I have Bengali songs, Marathi songs, and Turkish songs… Assamese, Latin, Portuguese music. So I think I am a citizen of the world and my music reflects my gypsy taste."

Does her taste in music match with her husband Ali Fazal’s taste?

The actress said: “It is very different from the music Ali listens to. Ali listens to a lot of melodies and I can almost predict what he listens to but I don’t think he can predict what I listen to.”

