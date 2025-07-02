FS Misri meets Mauritian leadership, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

Port Louis, July 2 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with senior Mauritian leaders, including Pravind Jugnauth, former Prime Minister and Leader of the Mouvement Socialiste Militant (MSM) Party, to discuss avenues for enhancing the deep-rooted, people-centric relationship between India and Mauritius.

Taking to social media platform X, the High Commission of India in Mauritius posted, “Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, met Pravind Jugnauth, former Prime Minister and Leader of Mouvement Socialiste Militant Party. Discussions covered the longstanding and special nature of India- Mauritius ties that are people-centric and enduring.”

The former Mauritian Prime Minister took to his social media after the meeting, stating, “Had a very good meeting with Foreign Secretary V. Misri. An opportunity to share our views on matters of mutual interest which will allow the Indo-Mauritian relationship to continue to flourish.”

Misri also paid a courtesy call on Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius, discussing various possibilities of furthering bilateral collaboration, including in areas of health, education, traditional medicine, and through community development projects.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a meeting, both the Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, reaffirmed the deep-rooted and special ties between India and Mauritius, and committed to strengthening the strategic partnership in line with the evolving priorities of the new government.

The discussions also covered Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Region) as a blueprint for deeper regional cooperation, India’s resolve to further enhance its development partnership, and preparations for PM Ramgoolam’s forthcoming visit to India.

Additionally, the Deputy Prime Minister of Mauritius, Paul Raymond Bérenger, reaffirmed his support to further advance and to strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship between India and Mauritius during his meeting with Misri.

Furthermore, the Foreign Secretary called on Dhananjay Ramful, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius. The discussions covered ongoing and planned activities under India- Mauritius Joint Vision for an Enhanced Strategic Partnership and other areas of mutual interest.

Misri arrived in Mauritius on Tuesday on a visit that aims at further strengthening the bilateral relationship, which is characterised by deep and abiding bonds based on common friendship, culture, and a shared civilizational heritage.

“The visit highlights the regular high-level engagement between India and Mauritius and the importance India attaches to Mauritius as a key partner in our Neighbourhood First, Vision Sagar and MAHASAGAR, Africa Forward policies, and our commitment to the Global South”, the High Commission of India in Mauritius posted on X.

