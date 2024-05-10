Fujairah CP briefed about work of 'Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation Fujairah Labour Office'

Fujairah [UAE], May 10 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Khalid Khalfan Masood, Director of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation Fujairah Labour Office, in his office at the Emiri Court.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad was briefed about the progress of the work at the office, as well as its current and future plans and ongoing projects.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the importance of empowering human resources in all sectors of work, noting the directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to ensure that institutions implement the nation's strategy and increase its competitiveness in developing the human resources sector, as well as in achieving its vision in the field of Emiratisation, and supporting the pillars of comprehensive national development.

He then commended the office's efforts to implement its future directives by coordinating and cooperating with various government entities in Fujairah to support the foundations of developmental transformation and the emirate's strategic plan at all levels. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor