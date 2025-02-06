Fujairah Crown Prince reviews cultural developments in UAE

Fujairah [UAE], February 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, met with Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, at the Crown Prince's Office at the Emiri Diwan.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi was briefed on the latest developments in the UAE's cultural landscape, as well as initiatives and projects aimed at strengthening this vital sector within society.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah underscored the role of cultural institutions in fostering knowledge, creativity, and cultural awareness among community members, particularly children, adolescents, and youth, emphasising their key contribution to shaping individuals' awareness and building well-informed generations equipped with knowledge, empowering them to contribute to the nation's development and future.

He also highlighted the Fujairah Government's commitment, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to advancing intellectual and cultural sectors, promoting knowledge dissemination, and supporting cultural initiatives that enhance global competitiveness.

For his part, Mohammed Al Murr expressed his appreciation to the Crown Prince of Fujairah for his significant role in developing the cultural sector in the emirate and his dedication to pioneering projects that elevate cultural initiatives across the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Fujairah Crown Prince's Office., and Jamal Al Shehhi, Board Member of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation. (ANI/WAM)

