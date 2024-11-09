Fujairah delivers 530 tonnes of aid as part of 'UAE Stands with Lebanon'

Fujairah [UAE], November 9 (ANI/WAM): Following the directives of Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, and under the supervision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Affairs and the Fujairah Charity Association have delivered 530 tonnes of food supplies as part of the "UAE Stands with Lebanon" relief campaign.

The campaign was launched in early October under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and followed by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council.

Saeed bin Mohammed Al Raqbani, Chairman of the Fujairah Charity Association, highlighted that the campaign was an immediate response to the UAE leadership's directives, which always prioritise humanitarian efforts. He also expressed gratitude to the 1,000 volunteers from various community sectors who contributed to packing and preparing the aid.

Suhail Rashid Al Qadi, Director of the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation for Humanitarian Works, emphasised that supporting the Lebanese people during this challenging period embodies the UAE's humanitarian values and principles of solidarity, affirming that the UAE's leadership's prompt response was essential to meeting Lebanon's urgent needs. (ANI/WAM)

