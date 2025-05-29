Fundamentalist Yunus regime in Bangladesh cancels progressive diplomat's Kolkata posting

Dhaka, May 29 A Bangladeshi diplomat was recently forced to return to Dhaka instead of joining his new posting in Kolkata after he opposed animal sacrifices on Eid in the High Commission premises to respect feelings of Hindus and non-Muslims.

Shabab-bin Ahmed, who was posted as Minister in the Embassy of Dhaka at The Hague, was cleared by Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Administrative Division (Establishment) via an order dated November 21, 2024 to join as Deputy High Commissioner at the Kolkata mission.

He was supposed to take over his new assignment in June this year. However, the order was cancelled on May 22, reportedly after his statement on banning animal sacrifices on Eid inside the High Commission premises, a practice that has been followed for the last four decades.

Apparently, Shabab's principled and courageous stand was not liked by the interim government in Bangladesh led by Muhammad Yunus, a host of his advisors and Jamaat-trained student leaders who have radical-Islamic views and remain anti-India in their approach.

Ahmed, who had argued that diplomats "need to respect the customs of the host country", has now been recalled to Dhaka.

Analysts, however, praised Shabab-bin Ahmed for his exemplary diplomatic skills in conveying the message with courage at a juncture when the Yunus regime remains dysfunctional.

"Knowing fully well that the fundamentalist hardliner regime in Bangladesh is not going to take kindly to any adherence to progressive and civilised behaviour, Shabab, a professional diplomat, tried to uphold principles of international diplomatic norms wherein the diplomatic mission is expected to be sensitive to local norms and practices and avoid any unwarranted or wilful violation," reckoned a former diplomat.

Unfortunately, the undemocratic, anarchic set up in Dhaka will not tolerate any show of civilised and progressive behaviour. People like Shabab instead of being lauded for their cultural sensibilities, are harassed and persecuted," he added.

