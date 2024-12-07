Funded by India, foundation stone laid for Khamlalung Health Post in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 7 : The foundation stone for the Khamlalung Health Post Building was laid on Friday in Aathrai Rural Municipality in Terhathum, Nepal. This health post is being constructed with financial assistance from the Government of India under the Nepal-India Development Cooperation initiative.

The project aims to provide better medical facilities to the people of Nepal, with a double-storied building comprising an emergency ward, maternity ward, general ward, administration section, and other facilities.

The foundation stone for the construction of Khamlalung Health Post Building at Aathrai Rural Municipality, Terhathum was laid jointly by Sita Gurung, Member of Parliament, House of Representatives, Constituency-1, Terhathum; Dil Kumar Pahim, Chairman, Aathrai Rural Municipality, Terhathum and Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said in a press release.

Khamlalung Health Post is being built with the Government of India's financial assistance at the project cost of NRs.35.40 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation.' Political representatives, government officials and social workers were also present on this occasion.

The Government of India's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilised for the construction of double double-storied health post building comprising an emergency ward, maternity ward, general ward, administration section and other allied facilities. The project is being taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP). Further, it is the first HICDP being undertaken in Terhathum District. This project is being implemented through Aathrai Rural Municipality, Terhathum, the release said.

Member of Parliament, Chairman, Aathrai Rural Municipality and Political representatives appreciated the continued developmental support of the Government of India in the upliftment of the people of Nepal. This health post would provide better medical health facilities to the people of Nepal.

Since 2003, the Government of India has taken up over 563 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 91 projects are in Koshi Province. In addition to these, the Government of India has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasions of Independence Day and Republic Day of India. Amongst these, 146 ambulances (including one ambulance provided to Khamlalung Health Post) and 48 school buses have been gifted in Koshi Province.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in the upliftment of its people and augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors, the release added.

