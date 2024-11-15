Fur farming poses pandemic risk: Finnish health authority

Helsinki, Nov 15 The Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) has issued a warning about the public health risks posed by the country's fur farming, stating that its continuation in its current form represents a persistent pandemic threat.

In a statement to the Finnish Parliament published on Friday, THL emphasised the urgent need for stricter biosecurity measures or the complete cessation of operations. The risk posed by fur farms to public health is recognised internationally, and fur farming is prohibited in many European countries, THL noted.

According to THL, conditions in fur farms create an ideal environment for viruses, including influenza, to mutate and potentially spread to humans. Otto Helve, head of THL's Department of Public Health, described the risks as "too great to people's lives and health," stressing the necessity of raising hygiene standards to match those of food production. He warned that without such measures, the risks associated with fur farming could surpass those of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to statistics from the Finnish Fur Breeders' Association, Finland is the third-largest fur producer in Europe.

Local media reported that the Finnish Parliament is currently considering a citizens' initiative calling for a national phase-out of fur farming, Xinhua news agency reported.

